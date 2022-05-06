The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Morning news brief
Published May 6, 2022 at 2:10 AM PDT
If Roe v. Wade is over turned, certain groups of women would be disproportionately affected. Unemployment data is released Friday. Results are expected Friday in Northern Ireland's election.
