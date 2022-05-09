The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
A growing number of white nationalists identify with Vladimir Putin
Published May 9, 2022 at 1:31 PM PDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in Moscow's Red Square during a Victory Day celebration, telling troops that they are fighting in Ukraine "so that nobody forgets the lessons of World War II."
Odette Yousef
Odette Yousef is a National Security correspondent focusing on extremism.