Encore: Look closely at those white Jaguars in San Francisco — no drivers!
Published May 9, 2022 at 2:03 AM PDT
Google-owned Waymo and Cruise, which is owned by General Motors, are now offering robot-driven cars to ferry passengers in San Francisco. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on May 5, 2022.)
Bobby Allyn is a business reporter at NPR based in San Francisco. He covers technology and how Silicon Valley's largest companies are transforming how we live and reshaping society.