First lady Jill Biden spent part of Mother's Day in Ukraine
Published May 9, 2022 at 2:03 AM PDT
First lady Jill Biden made an unannounced stop in Ukraine on Sunday during a tour of Eastern Europe. She met with Ukraine's first lady, who made her first public appearance since the war began.
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.