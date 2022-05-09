© 2022 KCBX
First lady Jill Biden spent part of Mother's Day in Ukraine

By Scott Detrow
Published May 9, 2022 at 2:03 AM PDT

First lady Jill Biden made an unannounced stop in Ukraine on Sunday during a tour of Eastern Europe. She met with Ukraine's first lady, who made her first public appearance since the war began.

Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
