Former Honduran president will be in a New York courtroom for drug charges tomorrow
Published May 9, 2022 at 1:31 PM PDT
NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Reuters reporter Sarah Kinosian about the former Honduran president's arraignment in New York. He's accused of working with drug cartels to send cocaine into the U.S.
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.