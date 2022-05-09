The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Illinois is preparing for a potential influx of people seeking abortions
Published May 9, 2022 at 2:03 AM PDT
Illinois is surrounded by states that plan on limiting or banning access to abortions. It's bracing for people who plan to cross state lines if proposed crackdown legislation become law.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.