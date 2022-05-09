© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.

News brief: Russia' Victory Day, Illinois abortion services, Philippine election

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published May 9, 2022 at 2:03 AM PDT

It's Victory Day in Russia, which marks the end of WW II. Illinois expect people from surrounding states to flock there if abortion becomes illegal. Philippine voters are selecting a new president.

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep