People in Ukraine pay close attention to Putin's speech on Victory Day
Published May 9, 2022 at 4:19 AM PDT
Russia celebrates Victory Day to mark the end of World War II. The day is being marked completely different in Ukraine. A lot of people are sheltering indoors after Russia invaded its neighbor.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.