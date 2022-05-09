© 2022 KCBX
The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.

TV show 'Gaslit' highlights the forgotten story of Watergate — Martha Mitchell's

By Ailsa Chang,
Mia VenkatSarah Handel
Published May 9, 2022 at 1:31 PM PDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Robbie Pickering, the creator and show runner of the new show Gaslit. The intense — but funny — show focuses on some of Watergate's lesser-known figures.

