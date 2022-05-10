© 2022 KCBX
The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
A Martínez
Published May 10, 2022 at 2:12 AM PDT

Republicans jockey for options to restrict abortions nationwide. Nebraska voters will decide who will be their GOP candidate for governor. The prime minister of Sri Lanka resigns after protests.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
