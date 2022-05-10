The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
News brief: GOP abortion strategy, Nebraska primary, Sri Lanka protests
Published May 10, 2022 at 2:12 AM PDT
Republicans jockey for options to restrict abortions nationwide. Nebraska voters will decide who will be their GOP candidate for governor. The prime minister of Sri Lanka resigns after protests.
