Republicans aim to paint all Democrats as radicals when it comes to abortion
Published May 10, 2022 at 2:12 AM PDT
Republicans want to make the conversation about abortion a challenge for Democrats by accusing them of having extreme positions — even though the public largely supports keeping Roe v. Wade in place.
