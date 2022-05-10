The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Sri Lanka's prime minister resigns after weeks of protests
Published May 10, 2022 at 2:12 AM PDT
Sri Lanka's prime minister has tendered his resignation amid violent protests triggered by the island nation's worst economic crisis in decades.
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.