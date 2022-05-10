The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
The Clarinet Trio's new album showcases the lovely sound of blended woodwinds
Fresh Air |
By
Kevin Whitehead
Published May 10, 2022 at 10:56 AM PDT
Transformations and Further Passages, a lively new album by Germany's The Clarinet Trio, revives tunes written by German jazz composers in the 1950s and '60s.
Copyright 2022 Fresh Air
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.