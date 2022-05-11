© 2022 KCBX
A Palestinian American journalist for Al Jazeera is killed in the West Bank

By A Martínez,
Daniel Estrin
Published May 11, 2022 at 3:33 AM PDT

Veteran journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was killed during an Israeli arrest raid on a Palestinian refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The U.S. Embassy is calling for an investigation.

A Martínez
Daniel Estrin
