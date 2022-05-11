The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
A Palestinian American journalist for Al Jazeera is killed in the West Bank
Published May 11, 2022 at 3:33 AM PDT
Veteran journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was killed during an Israeli arrest raid on a Palestinian refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The U.S. Embassy is calling for an investigation.
