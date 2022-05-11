© 2022 KCBX
The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.

How one city in southern Ukraine became a humanitarian hub

By Tim Mak
Published May 11, 2022 at 2:10 AM PDT

It's been too dangerous for many Ukrainians to leave their house — let alone make an escape. But some have found ways to cross the frontlines, navigating dangerous check points, to safer areas.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tim Mak
Tim Mak is NPR's Washington Investigative Correspondent, focused on political enterprise journalism.
