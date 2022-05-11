The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Morning news brief
Published May 11, 2022 at 2:10 AM PDT
The Senate is to vote on a bill codifying Roe V. Wade into law. Firefighters in New Mexico struggle to contain a wildfire. Firearm-related homicide rate skyrocketed amid stresses of the pandemic.
