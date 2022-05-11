The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Rising prices are the talk around a lot of kitchen tables these days
Published May 11, 2022 at 2:10 AM PDT
The latest consumer prices report is expected to show annual inflation in April was a little lower than the month before — cold comfort to people whose paychecks don't go as far as they used to.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.