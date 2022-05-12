The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Biden marks 1 million deaths from COVID-19 in the United States
Published May 12, 2022 at 4:20 AM PDT
President Biden is honoring the loss of at least 1 million deaths from COVID-19 Thursday morning. The ceremony comes as part of an international summit on the pandemic that the White House is hosting.
