The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Burial sites linked to Native American boarding schools ID'd in government report
WXXI News |
By
Noelle Evans
Published May 12, 2022 at 2:04 AM PDT
An Interior Department report identified more than 400 Native American boarding schools that assimilated and often abused Indigenous children. The probe has uncovered more than 500 deaths so far.
Copyright 2022 WXXI News