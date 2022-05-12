The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Doctors and grief experts on the milestone of 1 million COVID deaths
Published May 12, 2022 at 1:31 PM PDT
President Biden marks the approaching 1 million death toll from COVID in the U.S. More people have died from COVID-19 than died from AIDS in the US since that pandemic began decades ago.
Rob Stein is a correspondent and senior editor on NPR's science desk.