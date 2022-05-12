The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Has Tucker Carlson created the most racist show in the history of cable news?
Fresh Air |
By
Dave Davies
Published May 12, 2022 at 10:48 AM PDT
The NY Times did an exhaustive survey of the Fox News hosts' broadcasts. Reporter Nicholas Confessore says Carlson's show is based on ideas that were once "caged in a dark corner of American life."
Dave Davies is a guest host for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.