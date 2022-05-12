The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Journalist Kathy Gannon retires after 35 years covering Afghanistan
Miguel Macias
,
Kathryn Fox
Published May 12, 2022 at 1:31 PM PDT
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Kathy Gannon, who is retiring after 35 years of covering Afghanistan and Pakistan for The Associated Press, about the most significant moments from those years.
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Miguel Macias is a Senior Producer at All Things Considered, where he is proud to work with a top-notch team to shape the content of the daily show.
