London Mayor's California visit could lead to decriminalization of cannabis in the UK
Published May 12, 2022 at 1:43 PM PDT
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, while he's in California learning about cannabis laws with an eye to studying decriminalization of the substance in his city.
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
