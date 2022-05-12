© 2022 KCBX
The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.

News brief: NATO expansion, White House abortion battle, Las Vegas school violence

By Steve Inskeep,
A Martínez
Published May 12, 2022 at 2:04 AM PDT

Finland's president wants his country to join NATO. The White House faces pressure to protect abortion rights after a Senate bill failed. Schools in Las Vegas experience a sharp rise in violence.

