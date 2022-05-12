The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Sri Lanka's president sends tanks into streets and refuses to step down
Published May 12, 2022 at 2:04 AM PDT
Even while the curfew was lifted, tanks patroled the streets amid a state of emergency. The Indian Ocean nation faces a political vacuum — on top of a severe economic crisis.
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.