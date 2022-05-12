The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
The Jan. 6 committee has issued subpoenas for 5 House Republicans
Published May 12, 2022 at 1:43 PM PDT
In an unprecedented move, the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas for five Congressional Republicans, including GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.
Claudia Grisales is a congressional reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.