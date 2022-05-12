The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
What Senator McConnell says about the Supreme Court and the future of abortion
Published May 12, 2022 at 1:43 PM PDT
If Republicans wins control in November, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is signaling that Congress could vote on further restrictions on abortion.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.