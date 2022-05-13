The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Fed chief Powell, confirmed for a 2nd term, is under pressure to rein in inflation
Published May 13, 2022 at 2:08 AM PDT
The Senate has confirmed Jerome Powell to serve another term as chairman of the Federal Reserve. It's a powerful job that puts Powell at the center of the fight to control inflation.
