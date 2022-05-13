The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Morning news brief
Published May 13, 2022 at 2:08 AM PDT
Sen. Mitch McConnell says both parties are united in helping Ukraine. The House Jan. 6th panel subpoenas Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans. Inflation and recession fears trigger stock selloff.
