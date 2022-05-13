© 2022 KCBX
The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep
Published May 13, 2022 at 2:08 AM PDT

Sen. Mitch McConnell says both parties are united in helping Ukraine. The House Jan. 6th panel subpoenas Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans. Inflation and recession fears trigger stock selloff.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
