The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Palestinians and Israeli police clash at the funeral for journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Published May 13, 2022 at 12:40 PM PDT
The funeral for Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh just outside of the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday began with skirmishes between Palestinian mourners and Israeli police.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.