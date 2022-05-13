© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell defends Supreme Court on abortion

By A Martínez,
Deirdre Walsh
Published May 13, 2022 at 2:08 AM PDT

Senate Minority Leader McConnell defends the Supreme Court's chance of issuing rulings in conflict with a majority of Americans' views on abortion rights — telling NPR it's a feature of the system.

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Deirdre Walsh