Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell defends Supreme Court on abortion
Published May 13, 2022 at 2:08 AM PDT
Senate Minority Leader McConnell defends the Supreme Court's chance of issuing rulings in conflict with a majority of Americans' views on abortion rights — telling NPR it's a feature of the system.
