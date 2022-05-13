The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
The latest from Kharkiv, where Ukrainian forces are trying to repel Russian troops
Published May 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM PDT
Ukrainian forces are trying to push back Russian forces from Kharkiv, a city Russia has shelled since the beginning of the war.
