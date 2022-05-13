© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.

The latest from Kharkiv, where Ukrainian forces are trying to repel Russian troops

By Jason Beaubien
Published May 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM PDT

Ukrainian forces are trying to push back Russian forces from Kharkiv, a city Russia has shelled since the beginning of the war.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Jason Beaubien
Jason Beaubien is NPR's Global Health and Development Correspondent on the Science Desk.
See stories by Jason Beaubien