Fresh Air weekend: Soccer star Briana Scurry; The opioid industry as a 'Cartel'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

A brain injury cut short Briana Scurry's soccer career. It didn't end her story: After a traumatic brain injury left her in terrible pain and unable to work, the legendary goalkeeper had to pawn her Olympic medals. Scurry charts her road to recovery in My Greatest Save.

Tyshawn Sorey's 'Mesmerism' celebrates the everyday miracle of the jazz rhythm trio: Each player in this trio addresses the beat in a spontaneous way, without constant chaos. A casual romp like this session makes for breezy listening.

New book chronicles how America's opioid industry operated like a drug cartel: Two Washington Post journalists say pharmaceutical companies collaborated with each other — and with lawyers and lobbyists — to create laws to protect the industry. Their new book is American Cartel.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

