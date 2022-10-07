© 2022 KCBX
Elan Gale: How tension in relationships makes for great reality television

By Katie Monteleone,
Manoush ZomorodiRachel Faulkner
Published October 7, 2022 at 6:20 AM PDT
Elan Gale
Storm Santos

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Friction.

Elan Gale knows a lot about romantic tension—he helps create it for today's most popular reality shows. He explores why we love watching drama on TV and shares advice for avoiding it in our own lives.

**Please note that this segment contains language and mature content that may be objectionable to some listeners.**

About Elan Gale

Elan Gale is an author, and television writer, who is best known for his time as an Executive Producer of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and other popular shows, including his most recent, FBoy Island. He also operates multiple social media accounts with over 6 million followers. He is the author of the book You're Not That Great (but Neither is Anyone Else).

Gale lives in Los Angeles.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Katie Simon and Rachel Faulkner. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Rachel Faulkner
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.