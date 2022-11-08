General Election 2022: Preliminary results for Central Coast races

It's Election Day 2022. KCBX News has some unofficial preliminary results for the November 8th general election from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Monterey County elections offices.

Percentages are rounded to the nearest percentage point, and precise numbers are available at each county's respective election results page, linked below.

First report — updated 10p.m.

San Luis Obispo County Election Results

San Luis Obispo City Council race

This year, four candidates are running to be San Luis Obispo’s newest city council members. With two seats available, Emily Francis, Joe Benson, James Papp and Incumbent Michelle Shoresman are running for the two available seats.

With about 26% of the votes in, incumbent Michelle Shoresman is leading the race at 37%, closely behind is Emily Francis at 32%, and trailing after that is Joe Benson at 19% and James Papp at 12%.



Michelle Shoresman: 37%

Emily Francis: 32%

Joe Benson: 19%

James Papp: 12%

San Luis Obispo Mayoral race

Four candidates are running to be San Luis Obispo's mayor. With about 26% of the votes counted, incumbent Erica Stewart is in the lead at 72%, falling behind is Richard Orcutt at 14%, Jeffery Specht at 12%, and Donald Hedrick at 1%.



Erica Stewart 72%

Richard Orcutt 14%

Jeffery Specht 12%

Donald Hedrick 1%

San Luis Obispo District 2 County Supervisor race

Incumbent Bruce Gibson is running against challenger Bruce Jones for the District 2 seat on the Board of Supervisors. With about 28% of the votes in, Gibson is leading at 58%, while Jones trails behind at 41%.



Bruce Gibson: 58%

Bruce Jones: 41%

Morro Bay mayoral race

Incumbent John Headding is running against local restaurant owner Carla Wixom to be Morro Bay's newest Mayor. With about 35% of the votes in, Wixom is leading the race at 57%, while Headding trails behind at 43%.



John Headding: 43%

Carla Wixom: 57%

State Assembly 30th District - covers Santa Cruz and South Monterey County

Democrat candidate Dawn Addis is running against Republican candidate Vicki Nohrden to represent the state assembly’s 30th district. With about 28% of the votes in, Addis is leading the race at about 58%, while Nohrden currently trails behind at about 42%.



Dawn Addis: 58%

Vicki Nohrden: 42%

You can find San Luis Obispo County election results at slocounty.ca.gov

Santa Barbara County Election Results

State Assembly District 37

Democratic candidate Gregg Hart is running against Republican candidate Mike Stoker to represent California’s 37th district, which covers Santa Barbara County and parts of southern San Luis Obispo County. With about 28% of the votes in, Hart is leading the race at 52% while Stoker trails behind at 48%.

Gregg Hart: 52%

Mike Stoker: 48%

Santa Maria City Council - District 3 race

Incumbent candidate Gloria Soto is running against local business owner Steven Funkhouser. With about 20% of the votes in, it's a tight race with both candidates claiming about 50% of votes.



Gloria Soto: 50%

Steven Funkhouser: 50%

Santa Maria City Council - District 4 race

Two candidates are running for Santa Maria's district 4 city council seat — Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez and Carol Karamitsos. With about 24% of the votes in, it's a tight race with both candidates claiming about 50% of votes.



Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez: 50%

Carol Karamitsos: 50%

Lompoc Mayoral race

Incumbent Jennelle Osborne is running against local business owner James Mosby for the seat of Lompoc's Mayor. With about 23% of the votes in, Osborne is leading at about 57% with Mosby trailing behind at 43%.



Jenelle Osborne: 57%

James Mosby: 43%

You can find Santa Barbara election results at countyofsb.org

South Monterey County Election Results

Salinas Mayoral race

Incumbent Kimbley Craig is running against Amit Pandya to for the mayor. position With about 18% of votes in, Craig is leading the race at about 65%, with Pandya trailing behind at about 35%.



Amit Pandya: 35%

Incumbent: Kimbley Craig 65%

Board of Supervisors - District 2 race

Two candidates are running to be Monterey County's district two supervisor. With about 22% of the votes in, Glenn Church is leading the race at about 58%, with Regina Gage trailing behind at about 42%.



Glenn Church: 58%

Regina Gage: 42%

Monterey County Sheriff race

Two candidate are running to be Monterey County's Sheriff. With about 26% of the votes in, candidate Tina Nieto is leading the race with 67% of the votes, while candidate Joe Moses trails behind with 33% of the votes.



Joe Moses: 33%

Tina Nieto: 67%

19th Congressional District - covers Monterey County

Democrat Jimmy Panetta is running against republican candidate Jeff Gorman to represent California's 19th district. With about 27% of the votes in, Panetta is leading the race at 54% while Gorman trails behind at 46%.



Jimmy Panetta: 54%

Jeff Gorman: 46%

You can find the latest Monterey County general election results at montereycountyelections.us .

Election results pages

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder

Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder

Monterey County Elections