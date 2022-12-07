© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sweeping tech layoffs are hitting immigrant workers hard

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Published December 7, 2022 at 2:00 AM PST

Layoffs have been sweeping the tech industry in recent weeks. Those job cuts weigh heavily on immigrant workers in the U.S. on H1-B visas.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money. She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
See stories by Stacey Vanek Smith