'Wait Wait' for Feb. 4, 2023: With Not My Job guest Billy Porter

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Peter Grosz, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Billy Porter and panelists Zainab Johnson, Adam Burke and Helen Hong. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

When Kevin Met Joe; Tom Takes A(nother) Bow; The Queen of Clean Concedes

Panel Questions

Quick Way to Increase Productivity

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about people doing anything to win, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: 80 for Brady star Billy Porter answers questions about The Brady BunchBilly Porter is an absolute legend. With a career that started in his teens, he's now just an Oscar away from an EGOT. His new movie is 80 for Brady, but can he answer our three questions about The Brady Bunch?

Panel Questions

The 100-Year-Old Virgin; True Crime Home Kit; Time To Throw It All Out

Limericks

Bill reads three news-related limericks: Dots and Dashes Are Back; Good News For People Who Swallow Toys; A Fast Food Bedtime Hack

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Marie Kondo and Tom Brady, who will be the next person to throw in the towel.

