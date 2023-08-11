Starting a company, dealing with bipolar disorder and struggling to manage both

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Cuts Both Ways.

Creating a company is hard. For CEO Andy Dunn, having bipolar made it an even more extreme experience. He says a psychotic break forced him to focus on mental hygiene and challenge startup culture.

About Andy Dunn

Andy Dunn co-founded the men's apparel company Bonobos in 2007, where he served as the company's CEO for 10 years. In 2017, he sold the company to Walmart for $310 million. Dunn published his memoir, Burn Rate: Launching a Startup and Losing My Mind, which chronicles his journey at the intersection of entrepreneurship and bipolar disorder. His latest venture, Pie, is a social app addressing the societal trends of loneliness and social isolation. He describes it as, "more social, less media."

