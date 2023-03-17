2023 Spring Pledge Drive Sweepstakes

Pledge your support to KCBX and be entered for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.

All existing, active KCBX sustaining members as of March 17th, will receive one entry into our sweepstakes automatically.

Donate any amount to KCBX by midnight on March 17th, 2023, to receive one entry into our drawing. Staff of KCBX are not eligible to win. Limited to one entry per person per day.

No purchase or donation is required to enter the sweepstakes. You may enter by making a pledge to KCBX by March 17, 2023, or by mailing a 3" x 5" card with your name, address and phone number to:

KCBX 2023 Spring Sweepstakes Entry

4100 Vachell Lane

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Method of Selection: A file containing names of all eligible entrants between March 1 and March 17, 2023, will be created. The list will be sorted by last name and numbered consecutively. The corresponding number range will be entered into Random.org, a random number generator, and a screenshot will be taken to document the number generated. The person whose name corresponds with the randomly selected number will be notified by email, then phone, and will have ten days from the date of the email to respond and claim their prize. If the prize is unclaimed or the winner declines it, a new winner will be selected according to the same procedure above.



DONATE NOW

