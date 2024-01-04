© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Hundreds of Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war have been exchanged

By A Martínez,
Elissa Nadworny
Published January 4, 2024 at 2:07 AM PST

Ukrainian prisoners, both military and civilian, were exchanged for Russian prisoners of war, as Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities.

