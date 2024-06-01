© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Wait Wait' for June 1, 2024: Our (Almost) Summer Spectacular!

Published June 1, 2024 at 9:03 AM PDT
Inductee Bob Seger performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 43rd Annual induction and awards at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 14, 2012, in New York City.
Larry Busacca
/
Getty Images North America
Inductee Bob Seger performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 43rd Annual induction and awards at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 14, 2012, in New York City.

This week, we celebrate the return of summer with some of our favorite guests, including Bob Seger, Dakota Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jon Wilson and Molly Seidel!

Copyright 2024 NPR