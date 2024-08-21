Disney reverses wrongful death decision

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Now we have an update on a story we first brought you last week. A woman died from an allergic reaction after she ate at a restaurant in a Disney-themed resort in Florida.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

As a result, the woman's husband sued for wrongful death. Disney countered with a pretty unique argument in an effort to keep the case out of court.

SHAPIRO: They argued that, years previously, the victim's husband agreed to settle any disputes with Disney outside the courtroom when he created a Disney+ account for a monthlong trial in 2019. They pointed to a clause in the terms and conditions from that agreement. Well, after the case went public, the company reversed its position.

CHANG: In a statement, the head of Disney Parks and Experiences, Josh D'Amaro, said, quote, "with such unique circumstances as the ones in this case, we believe the situation warrants a sensitive approach to expedite a resolution for the family who have experienced such a painful loss," unquote.

SHAPIRO: We should note that Disney+ is among NPR's financial sponsors, and we cover them like any other company.

(SOUNDBITE OF NAV AND DON TOLIVER SONG, "ONE TIME") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.