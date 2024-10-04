An immigrant street vendor in Queens, N.Y., is forced to confront crippling shyness

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

On this Monday morning, we're bringing you facts about storms in the Gulf of Mexico. We're reporting on the Middle East war that began one year ago today and also following the U.S. election. And we're trying to get a picture of the rest of American life. NPR's Jasmine Garsd has been interviewing people in New York City parks, and she met an anxious young man on the first day of a new job.

JASMINE GARSD, BYLINE: When we met, Luis Beltran was standing in the crowd, looking a little shell-shocked, holding an ice cream.

LUIS BELTRAN: (Speaking Spanish).

GARSD: "People in the city can be so rude," he said. We're in the middle of one of the largest parks in New York City - Flushing Meadows. Thousands come here every weekend. Today, there's live music, a ton of food vendors yelling at the top of their lungs, which is what Beltran was trying to do for the first time - sell ice cream. But when he got here, he froze. No pun intended. The thing is, Beltran is very shy.

BELTRAN: (Speaking Spanish).

GARSD: "I've always been shy, especially around women." He laughs and looks down. Beltran is 23 years old. He's short and stocky, a handsome guy. He's originally from Ecuador. He left home about a year ago. He paid a coyote, a guide, to bring him up Central America and Mexico, all the way to the U.S. border. Beltran paid that guy about $20,000.

BELTRAN: (Speaking Spanish).

GARSD: (Speaking Spanish).

This is not an uncommon fee for that journey. Migrants often sell everything they own and get deep in debt to make the trek north.

BELTRAN: (Speaking Spanish).

GARSD: "Coming to the U.S. is expensive," he says, "and so is staying here." Beltran is among the over 200,000 migrants who've arrived in New York City since 2022, according to local government. Although he is in the immigration system, he doesn't have a work authorization, which is a problem because he owes money to that coyote who knows where his family lives. La deuda, the debt, is a frequent topic of conversation among recently arrived immigrant communities.

BELTRAN: (Speaking Spanish).

GARSD: "I think about how to pay la deuda," he says. He got a job in construction. And then, one day, he picked up the book "Atomic Habits," by James Clear.

BELTRAN: (Speaking Spanish).

GARSD: It teaches how to take more risks, be more open, be more of a businessman, challenge yourself. Beltran finished the book and decided to come to the park and sell ice cream, specifically, helados de salcedo, an Ecuadorian-style popsicle. But then he got here, and he got nervous.

BELTRAN: (Speaking Spanish).

GARSD: Which is why when we met, he was just standing here quietly, a now-dripping ice cream cone in hand as if holding a white surrender flag. He says he was thinking about his aunt - how they used to sell flowers on the street. And she told him, Luis, you can't afford to be shy.

BELTRAN: (Speaking Spanish).

GARSD: And so he says this morning, he came up with this mantra.

BELTRAN: (Speaking Spanish).

GARSD: Send money to cancel the debt, cancel the debt, cancel the debt. Keep going. Keep fighting. His eyes light up a little. He takes a deep breath, and he yells...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BELTRAN: (Yelling in Spanish).

GARSD: "Helados de salcedo. Salcedo ice cream."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BELTRAN: (Yelling in Spanish).

GARSD: "Don't hesitate to get yours," he shouts, smiling for the first time since we met.

Jasmine Garsd, NPR News, Queens.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.