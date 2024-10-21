Because of a high wind alert, PG&E may shutoff power to the area that includes KNBX’s transmitter, to help prevent a wildfire. This could happen anytime between 7AM on Friday, October 18 and 6PM on Saturday, October 19.
Moldova election is over shadowed by accusations of interference by Russia
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.