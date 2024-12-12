Why are airlines known for ultra-low fares embracing first-class amenities?

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

If you have ever flown on an ultra-inexpensive airline, you know that it's not the most comfortable. You get minimal legroom, lots of fees and no free meal. Now some low-cost airlines are going upscale. Yesterday, JetBlue announced it'll add first-class seats, starting in 2026. And Frontier plans to do the same, beginning next year. Even Southwest Airlines is preparing to abandon its signature open-seating model and add premium seats with extra legroom. Kyle Potter is the executive editor of the Thrifty Traveler, a website that covers flight deals and aviation news. I asked him why airlines known for cheap seats are adjusting their business models.

KYLE POTTER: In short, because they need to. Budget airlines like Frontier and Spirit are really struggling to make ends meet right now. And so I think what we're seeing is they're trying to have it both ways. Yes, they want to be a budget airline that will sell you a ticket, you know, across the country for $19. But they also want to sell you a first-class seat with more space, maybe some additional amenities. It really is part of this longer transformation that we've been seeing across the airline industry over the last couple of years of every airline. Even the premium airlines are getting more premium, and now the budget airlines are getting a little bit more full-service.

MARTÍNEZ: So an economy first-class seat. That doesn't (laughter) sound like it makes a lot of sense, Kyle.

POTTER: It's going to be a tough sell, and that's the rub here for airlines like both Frontier and Spirit. You know, they have spent the better part of the last decade or more earning a reputation of, you know, basically punishing travelers with next to no legroom, slim seats with very little padding. And now, all of a sudden, they're going to try and upsell people on these first-class fares. It is not going to happen overnight. Not after, you know, Spirit in particular has been the punch line on late-night talk shows for years and years about just how awful it can be to fly these kinds of airlines.

MARTÍNEZ: Last month, Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy. Tell us more about some of the problems these budget airlines are facing right now.

POTTER: There's a couple of problems that are all working against them. You know, first and foremost, their costs are just a lot higher. So coming out of the worst of the pandemic, basically, every airline in the country - their pilot labor groups negotiated new, more expensive contracts. These budget airlines really, really rely on low costs. And when those costs get higher, that means they need to make more money.

MARTÍNEZ: So what options are still out there for people looking for ultra-cheap fares? Is that always going to still be an option, no matter what?

POTTER: I think it is. While definitely the broader industry trend across, you know, every airline is skewing more towards premium travel, there's still always going to be a place for cheaper fares. So, you know, the Spirits and Frontiers of the world and others like them, like Allegiant, newer carriers like Breeze and Avelo - they're still going to be selling cheap fares. And also, you know, the full-service legacy carriers like American, Delta, United - they still are selling the cheapest - they call them basic economy fares, so it's the cheapest ticket you can buy. You don't get extras like being able to pick your seat. You might get assigned a middle seat. In some cases, you might not even be able to bring a carry-on bag, just a backpack to put under the seat in front of you. But if budget is your number one concern, there still are going to be products out there. I just think everything is going to skew a little bit more towards premium as we get into 2025 and beyond.

MARTÍNEZ: Kyle Potter is executive editor of the Thrifty Traveler, a website that tracks flight deals and the aviation industry. Kyle, thanks.

POTTER: Thanks for having me.

