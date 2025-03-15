'Wait Wait' for March 15, 2025: With Not My Job guest Amanda Seyfried
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Amanda Seyfried and panelists Fortune Feimster, Emmy Blotnick, and Peter Grosz. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Dust Bowl Days Are Here Again; ChatGPT Goes To Therapy; The King's New Groove
Panel Questions
A New Reason To Chew On Your Pencil
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a new way to break into the music business, only of which is true.
Not My Job: Emmy-winner Amanda Seyfried answers three questions about Nice Guys
Actor and star of Mamma Mia, The Dropout, Long Bright River, and Mean Girls, Amanda Seyfried plays our game called "Mean Girl, meet Nice Guys" Three questions about really nice guys
Panel Questions
Thin Mints With A Little Something Extra; Irony In the Amazon; Puppy Projection
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Getting A Handle on Vehicle Technology; Laugh Lines Required; Packing On The Packing Peanuts
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after his new radio show, what will King Charles do next.
