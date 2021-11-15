Inga Swearingen and Michael Nowak discuss "unfinished business" ahead of Orchestra Novo concert

Marisa Waddell Inga Swearingen performs in-studio at KCBX.

Orchestra Novo is a local orchestra led by Artistic Director Michael Nowak whose mission is to "inspire, nurture and transform."

This Saturday, Orchestra Novo is presenting their opening night called "Something Old, Something New" featuring both classical and modern works.

KCBX's Benjamin Purper spoke with Novak and local musician Inga Swearingen, who will be presenting her songs accompanied by Orchestra Novo this Saturday.

The interview begins with an in-studio original song from Swearingen.