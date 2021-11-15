© 2021 KCBX
Arts and Life

Inga Swearingen and Michael Nowak discuss "unfinished business" ahead of Orchestra Novo concert

KCBX | By Benjamin Purper
Published November 15, 2021 at 2:54 PM PST
Inga Swearingen performs in-studio at KCBX.

Orchestra Novo is a local orchestra led by Artistic Director Michael Nowak whose mission is to "inspire, nurture and transform."

This Saturday, Orchestra Novo is presenting their opening night called "Something Old, Something New" featuring both classical and modern works.

KCBX's Benjamin Purper spoke with Novak and local musician Inga Swearingen, who will be presenting her songs accompanied by Orchestra Novo this Saturday.

The interview begins with an in-studio original song from Swearingen. 

Benjamin Purper
