Grammy-winning songwriter Eric Krasno talks new album ahead of SLO performance

KCBX | By Benjamin Purper
Published February 28, 2022 at 11:56 AM PST
Eric_Krasno_Press.jpeg
austin voldseth
/
Eric Krasno will perform at SLO Brew Rock on March 3.
Eric-Krasno_Always_1500.jpeg
Eric Krasno
/
Eric Krasno released his fourth solo album, "Always," on February

Eric Krasno is a two-time Grammy-award-winning songwriter and producer who's played with several successful bands and collaborated with artists like the Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews Band and John Mayer. He released an album earlier this month titled "Always" ahead of a tour that will bring him to San Luis Obispo in early March. KCBX's Benjamin Purper spoke with Krasno about his fourth solo album and tour.

Krasno will perform with Son Little on March 3 at SLO Brew Rock.

Benjamin Purper
Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as a reporter and Morning Edition host at KVCR in San Bernardino. Dozens of his stories have aired on KQED’s California Report, and his work has broadcast on NPR's news magazines, as well. In addition to radio, Ben has worked as a newspaper reporter and freelance writer.
