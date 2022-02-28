Grammy-winning songwriter Eric Krasno talks new album ahead of SLO performance

Eric Krasno / Eric Krasno released his fourth solo album, "Always," on February

Eric Krasno is a two-time Grammy-award-winning songwriter and producer who's played with several successful bands and collaborated with artists like the Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews Band and John Mayer. He released an album earlier this month titled "Always" ahead of a tour that will bring him to San Luis Obispo in early March. KCBX's Benjamin Purper spoke with Krasno about his fourth solo album and tour.

Krasno will perform with Son Little on March 3 at SLO Brew Rock.

