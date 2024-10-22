Long-standing jazz festival in Pismo Beach expands across the Central Coast

A long-running jazz festival in Pismo Beach is expanding across the Central Coast. The Jazz Jubilee Central Coast, previously known as Jubilee by the Sea, will also play in venues from San Luis Obispo to Santa Maria.

Organizers said the festival used to mainly draw tourists when it was only held in Pismo. However, this year, it’s shifting to focus more on local jazz musicians and venues.

Curtis Reinhardt, the vice president of the Basin St. Regulars Hot Jazz Club, the organization hosting the festival, said their goal is to spark more local interest in jazz.

“We're trying to raise the tide, lift all boats and expose everyone we can to all the different elements of jazz and opportunities for attending jazz events around the community,” Reinhardt said.

15 different venues will feature live jazz performances by local talent and artists from across the country, starting this week through Nov 4.